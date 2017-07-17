Uneven deployment of sanitation workers: Top brass get lion’s share, sanitation plan scrapped

Upset over this deployment plan at the residences of the top brass when there have been constant queries by the councillors as to why sweepers were not coming for cleaning in their sectors resulting in piling up of garbage, Mayor Asha Jaswal immediately called up the MC officers. Upset over this deployment plan at the residences of the top brass when there have been constant queries by the councillors as to why sweepers were not coming for cleaning in their sectors resulting in piling up of garbage, Mayor Asha Jaswal immediately called up the MC officers.

RED-FACED MUNICIPAL Corporation officials had to scrap a new sanitation plan for the posh northern sectors of City Beautiful and delete it from the official website after Mayor Asha Jaiswal raised questions about exclusive allocation of sanitation workers for the residences of the UT top brass. The sanitation plan was earlier released on the official website. The northern sectors house senior officials of the UT Administration.

While councillors have been shouting hoarse about the shortage of safai karmacharis in their wards, as per the now scrapped plan, three sweepers had been shown for the UT Adviser’s house in Sector 7. Not only was one safai karamchari allotted to clean up the road outside the commissioner’s house, the list specified deployment of four sweepers for Sector 7 house. Two sweepers were allocated for an unnamed ex-joint commissioner’s house in Sector 7 as well.

Upset over this deployment plan at the residences of the top brass when there have been constant queries by the councillors as to why sweepers were not coming for cleaning in their sectors resulting in piling up of garbage, Mayor Asha Jaswal immediately called up the MC officers.

After a hue and cry, despite it being an off day, senior officers of the MC went to the office in the evening and quickly got the complete sanitation plan deleted from the website. The officials went on to say that it was a mistake and the details in the list uploaded were incorrect.

Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri said, “Sweepers are for general area. We are getting the list corrected.” Already councillors have been raising questions on the uneven deployment of sweepers in the city. There are over 3,000 sweepers for Chandigarh, including villages, colonies and urban areas.

Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, councillor of ward no. 1, the area where the residences of top brass are located, had raised this matter in the House saying that sweepers from the residences of officers might be withdrawn as the priority was to clean the general public places first.

At a meeting of sanitation committee in the past, when the sanitary inspectors were asked as to why colonies and other areas couldn’t get more sweepers, the members would get a reply that they were helpless.

A BJP councillor on condition of anonymity said, “There are sweepers working even at former officers’ houses in Chandigarh. Where does the MC Act mention about deploying safai karamcharis here? Chandigarh has officers from Punjab and Haryana as well. If the entire force of safai karamcharis would work here only, then what about general public?”

