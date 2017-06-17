Unemployed youth arrested for rickshaw puller’s murder

The murder accused at police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia The murder accused at police headquarters in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

A 20-YEAR-OLD unemployed youngster, Surajgiri Goswami, was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a rickshaw puller, Sukh Ram. The latter was found dead with his throat slit on May 29 on the verandah of the NRI branch of State Bank of India at Sector 17. Goswami is an alcoholic and he had been away for the last two-and-a-half months.

Goswami, a native of Uttarakhand, has confessed to his crime and claimed to have thrown the weapon, a butcher knife, in the forest area of Sukhna Lake. Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Sector 17 police station, said theft was the motive behind the murder of Sukh Ram, who caught Goswami trying to steal his money and a fight broke out between the two.

The accused Goswami was under the influence of alcohol and he attacked the rickshaw puller with a butcher knife. Sources said Goswami had an altercation with Ram over a place to sleep at the SBI verandah and when the latter refused to allow him to sleep near his place, the accused got agitated and attacked him with the knife.

Police sources said prior to committing the murder, Goswami had alcohol with two friends behind the ISBT at Sector 17 on the night of May 28. Sources said police picked up the two friends who gave some leads about Goswami during interrogation. Sources added that Goswami had also destroyed his clothes after the murder. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station. Goswami will be produced in court on Saturday.

