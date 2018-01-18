UK theatre group to stage play on Guru Gobind Singh’s fight against Mughal rule

Members of Punjab theatre academy, United Kingdom and Theatre house during a press conference on sikh religious play `Mard Agammra’ at Tagore Theatre in sector-18, Chandigarh Members of Punjab theatre academy, United Kingdom and Theatre house during a press conference on sikh religious play `Mard Agammra’ at Tagore Theatre in sector-18, Chandigarh

ON THE occasion of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Punjabi Theatre Academy, UK, along with Theatre House India, will be presenting Mard Agammra, a play conceived and researched by the late C S Bindra, a well-known historian, writer and director from Chandigarh.

The play presents the conflicts of Guru Gobind Singh’s army with the Mughal emperors, who wanted to conquer the territory of Punjab. The cruel execution of the young Sahibzade (sons of Gobind Singh) by Wazir Khan is also part of the production, with the central narrative being how Guru Gobind Singh fought against injustice, betrayal and established the Khalsa to fight for righteousness and freedom.

The play’s writer and director TP Singh elaborated, “We did all the homework for the production in London and have been rehearsing here now. The main message of the play is that one should fight for one’s rights, regardless of the colour and cast. Also, we want the youth to understand our culture, history and connect with the roots. We are focusing on Sikh history, which is a sensitive issue.” Singh has directed plays like Line of Punjab, Banda Singh Bahadur, Sohni Mahiwal.

The play is supported by the High Commission of India, London, and according to assistant directors, Gaurav Sharma and Nitu Sharma, they will travel with the production to Delhi, Patiala, Punjabi University and Anandpur Sahib. “Through theatre, we want to preserve our history and also want to give back to society.” The play will be staged at Tagore Theatre on January 18 at 6:30 pm.

