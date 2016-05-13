Uday Singh allowed to bulletproof three of his vehicles

Gurdwara Bhaini Sahib management has also demanded that personnel from paramilitary forces be attached with Uday Singh. Gurdwara Bhaini Sahib management has also demanded that personnel from paramilitary forces be attached with Uday Singh.

PUNJAB POLICE have given permission to bulletproof three vehicles of Namdharti sect chief Satguru Uday Singh, it is learnt.

Uday Singh’s security was upgraded to Z-plus category after the sect’s matriarch 88-year-old Mata Chand Kaur, wife of late Satguru Jagjit Singh, was shot dead at Bhaini Sahib on April 4. The probe in the case continues.

“Permission for bulletproofing is required to prevent that unscrupulous and anti-social elements do not get it done for their vehicles,” said a senior Punjab police official.



An official said the existing security cover of Uday Singh, after he was given Z-plus security by state government, among other details, included an escort and another vehicle following him, police and commandos in his car.

Following a request from the gurdwara management for the same, the Punjab Police were also learnt to have certified a list of cops and the weapons they may carry while moving with Uday Singh during his visits outside the state by air.

A succession row had ensued between Satguru Uday Singh and Thakur Dalip Singh, the nephews of Satguru Jagjit Singh, after the death of Satguru Jagjit Singh in 2012. Mata Chand Kaur had supported Satguru Uday Sigh, who is the incumbent chief of Namdhari sect.

