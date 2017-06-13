Two youths snatch bag containing Rs 1.30 lakh

In the last 24 hours, two incidents of snatching and cheating were reported at Kurali. In the first incident, Bikram Singh, a resident of Kurali, told the police that he went to State Bank of India in the town and withdrew Rs 1.30 lakh to make some payments on Sunday evening. He added that when he came out of the bank, he saw that his bike was punctured, following which he decided to go to a nearby shop for repair.

Bikram alleged that while he was on his way, two youths came near him and snatched his bag which contained the cash. Both the youths were on Bajaj Pulsar bike and they managed to escape. Police registered a case at Kurali (city) police station.

In another case, Harchand Singh, a resident of Goslan village near Kurali, went to deposit Rs 50,000 in his account in Punjab National Bank located on Kurali-Morinda road on Monday. He added that when he entered a bank branch, he saw a man was sitting near the counter for collecting the cash deposit slips.

According to Harchand Singh, when he was trying to fill out the farm, the man offered help to deposit the money and he gave the cash to him thinking that he was a bank employee. Harchand Singh said that after taking cash from him, the man slipped away. Harchand Singh lodged a complaint with the police. A local police team visited the bank and also procured the CCTV footage.

