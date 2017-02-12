Two youths killed in head-on collision between truck, Fortuner

The mangled remains of the car after collision with a truck on late Friday night at Swara village near Mohali. Express The mangled remains of the car after collision with a truck on late Friday night at Swara village near Mohali. Express

Two persons were killed in a road accident which took place near Swara village on Landran-Sirhind on late Friday night, when a truck and a Toyota Fortuner car collided head on. Both the deceased were residents of Delhi and returning to Mohali after attending a friend’s marriage at a nearby banquet. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 12.20 am when a truck loaded with scrap was going towards Sirhind and the deceased were coming toward Mohali after attending the wedding. The vehicles collided head on near the petrol pump at Swara village. Two persons, identified as Aryan Soni (16) and Yash Shaukeen (19), were killed in the accident.

Satwinder Singh, a resident of Swara village who is a private security guard, said that the collision was so powerful that the car was totally damaged. He said that some passersby pulled out both Soni and Shaukeen from the SUV and took them to the civil hospital in Kharar where doctors declared them dead.

“The bodies were stuck in the SUV and we, along with the police, pulled them out after a struggle of one hour. Both the deceased were bleeding profusely,” said Satwinder Singh.

The truck was also damaged. The road witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Saturday morning for around two hours and was opened only after the vehicles were removed from there in the afternoon.

Krishan Kumar, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, said that the police has called the parents of both the deceased after finding some phone numbers from their cell phones. He said that the victims were both students in Delhi.

”We have handed over the bodies to the families after the post-mortem. The truck driver has not been located yet as he escaped after the accident, but the truck was going to Mandigobindgarh and we will question the owner of the vehicle on Monday. We have registered a case against an unknown person at Majat police post,” the IO said.