Two youths arrested for cheating shopkeeper

Two youths were arrested for cheating a shopkeeper after he replaced four wheels of their SUV as they escaped without making any payment to the shopkeeper on Sunday. Both of them were produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody. The accused were identified as Vipul and Vishal, both residents of Panchkula. Police said that they visited the shop of one Sanjay Dutt in village Burail, Sector 45. Vipul is a college student in Chandigarh.

Both the accused purchased four second-hand wheels for their Safari. Sources said that after the tyres were fixed the duo told the complainant that they want to go for a test drive.

The complainant sent his employee along with the accused. Police said that the accused sped away after dropping the employee.

The police was informed about the incident and the registration number of the SUV was provided to them.

Both the accused were nabbed a few hours later and a case has been registered against the accused at the Sector 34 police station.