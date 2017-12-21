Two youths and one juvenile sentenced to seven years’ jail and slapped fine for raping Class IX girl in February

THREE PERSONS, including a juvenile, were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a court on Wednesday for raping a Class IX girl in February. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on the two major convicts and Rs 5,000 on the juvenile, directing the major convicts to give Rs 1 lakh each as compensation to the victim. The convicts, Dalip Kumar and Ashok Kumar, and the juvenile, all residents of Hallomajra, were convicted by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi. Dalip was arrested on March 27 and Ashok on April 2, while the juvenile surrendered in court.

The case was registered this February, when the victim, a student of Class IX, alleged that she had been raped by the trio.

The girl’s brother told the police that on February 8, his sister left for school at 7:45 am. But, when she did not return home till evening, he started looking for her in the nearby area as well as around the school. Meanwhile, one of his sister’s classmates informed him that she had not been to school while another classmate told him that as she was late for school, she went to a nearby park at Sector 20 and then to the Mansa Devi temple, but she did not meet any of her classmates. The victim then returned home on the night of February 8 and narrated her ordeal to her brother. She said she had been kidnapped by the three miscreants and kept in a house drugged and unconscious. The victim also told her brother that she was raped and the accused even made a video of that.

The girl’s brother then informed the police. The victim was then taken to the government hospital where medical examination confirmed rape.

After recording the statements of the victim and her brother, police have registered a case against the three under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 19 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App