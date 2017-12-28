Two youth hurt after being hit by ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal’s car, taken to hospital

One of the injured. (Express photo) One of the injured. (Express photo)

TWO YOUTHS on a motorcycle were injured after being hit by an Endeavour of former Chandigarh MP Pawan Kumar Bansal at the dividing road of Sector 20/34 on Wednesday. Bansal, who was sitting on the passenger seat of the Endeavour, rushed the injured to GMCH-32 on his vehicle and even paid for their treatment.

The injured, identified as Rahul (24), of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38, and Sanju (23) of Sector 56, were discharged from hospital after preliminary treatment. Later, Rahul and Bansal’s driver Paramjit Singh worked out a compromise.

Police said Rahul, who was driving the two-wheeler, came to an understanding with Paramjit and we lodged a DDR of the incident. Rahul had a fractured right arm and wounds on his face. The pillion rider, Sanju, had bruises all over the body. The two-wheeler belonged to Rahul’s employer.

“My Endeavour was being driven by my driver, Paramjit Singh. We were on the right side when the two-wheeler riders came before us while overtaking another car and hit our four-wheeler. I rushed both of them to GMCH-32 without waiting for police help. I assured both the injured of all possible help for their treatment from my side. Even moments before the accident, my driver was telling me about the reckless driving of two-wheeler riders,” said Bansal.

The incident took place when Rahul, who works with a computer repairing centre, was going to Manimajra with friend Sanju around noon. The two were wearing helmets, which broke into pieces after the accident.

Sunny Kumar, a relative of Rahul, said, “Rahul and Sanju were rushed to hospital by Pawan Kumar Bansal. Subsequently, many people, including Pardeep Chabra, former mayor and ex-Congress councillor, belonging to Congress party, came to the hospital. A police party from Sector 34 police station also came to record the statement of Rahul, who had initially sought time to give his statement.”

Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of Sector 3 police station, said, “Later, the two parties submitted a written compromise to us. We lodged a DDR at Sector 34 police station. Pawan Kumar Bansal himself rushed both the injured to a nearby hospital on his personal vehicle.”

