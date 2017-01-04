Two women robbed by snatchers in two separate incidents in Mohali

Representational Image Representational Image

Two separate snatching incidents were reported from Phase 1 area in the last 24 hours. In both the cases, women were the target of the snatchers ,who are yet to be arrested. In both the incidents, the snatchers were riding two- wheelers.

Watch what else is in the news

According to the information, the first incident took place outside the Civil Hospital in Phase 6. The victim, identified as Paramjeet Kaur (48), told the police that she is a heart patient and went to Phase 6 hospital for getting her medical test report.

She added that when she came out of the hospital and reached near an ATM, situated at the main road, a bike borne man, who had his face covered, came near and pushed her to one side of the road.

She alleged that she fell on one side of the road and the biker snatched two packets from her containing Rs 8,000 cash, a mobile phone and her medical reports.

She lodged a complaint with the police following which a case has been registered against an unknown person at Phase 1 police station.

The second incident took place near old Amartex road when an employee of a private company was returning home after finishing her work.

The victim, identified as Vinita, is a resident of Shahi Majra village and working as an assistant in a private company in Phase 7 industrial area.

She told Chandigarh Newsline that she was returning home and when she reached near the old Amartex road, she saw a man who had his face covered with a muffler and riding a scooter coming from the wrong side of the road and suddenly snatched her purse having Rs 1,500 cash and some important documents.

She has also lodged a complaint with the local police.