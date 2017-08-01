Two teenagers run over by truck in Moga village

Representational image. Representational image.

Two teenageRS, who were cousins, were killed after being knocked down by a truck in Moga’s Singhawala village Monday. The truck hit their bike when they were on their way to Chhotia Taiba village. The deceased were identified as Balkar Singh(17) and Karanpreet Singh(16). Eyewitnesses told the police that after the truck hit their bike, they lost control and fell down. The truck ran over them and they died on the spot. Police said the truck driver managed to flee leaving the truck behind, which has been impounded.

An FIR has been registeredat Charik police station.

