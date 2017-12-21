Two special trains to run between Shimla-Kalka to meet passenger rush during winter holidays

The trains will run between December 22 and January 15. Express The trains will run between December 22 and January 15. Express

With an aim to meet the passenger rush during winter holidays, the Northen Railways on Wednesday announced special trains between Kalka and Shimla. According to the railways, the trains will run between December 22 to January 15, 2018.According to a statement, two trains 52443/52444 and 52445/52446 Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express will ply between Kalka and Shimla.

“The Kalka -Shimla Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express will depart from Kalka at 12.45 pm from December 22 to January 15 and will arrive at Shimla at 6.25 pm on the same day. The train will depart from Shimla at 9.25 am and will reach Kalka at 3.20 pm the same day,” the statement said.

It further added that the train, comprising three general class, three chair car and one luggage van, will halt at Barog station enroute in both the directions.

Informing about the other train, 52445/52446 Holiday Special Duplicate Shivalik Express, the statement said that train will depart from Kalka at 7.00 am to arrive at Shimla around 12.25 pm the same day . “While returning, the train will depart from Shimla at 3.50 pm and will reach Kalka at 9.15 pm the same day,” the Northern Railways said. According to the statement, the having six executive chair car and one executive chair car cum luggage van will also halt at Barog station.

It further said due to operational reasons, the 52441/52442 holiday special train will not run.

