Two robbers held within half an hour of robbing trader

Two robbers, Satish Kumar (30) and Tanu (31), were arrested within half-an-hour of robbing a cloth merchant of Rs 25,000 at Sector 28 on Saturday night. On Sunday, the robbers were remanded in judicial custody. Inspector Jaspal Singh Bhullar, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said, “Two robbers were on a motorcycle and after robbing the cloth merchant at Sector 28, they fled towards Sector 29 before being nabbed by a police patrol. Around Rs 9,000 of the robbed Rs 25,000 has been recovered and the rest is yet to be recovered.”

However, a source at Sector 31 police station said, “Robbers had abandoned their motorcycle at Sector 28 after committing the robbery fearing that the motorcycle’s number was noted down and being flashed and they ran towards Sector 31. A police party of PS 31, which was on patrol, nabbed the duo and later handed them over to Sector 26 police station.”

DSP (South) Deepak Yadav, who is in charge of the southern division comprising Sector 31 PS, confirmed the apprehension of the two robbers at Sector 31 and said that both the robbers were handed over to Sector 26 PS.

The incident took place when the cloth merchant, Sandeep, was returning from his shop at Sector 22 and the two robbers confronted him at Sector 28 around 12 pm. Sandeep is a resident of Sector 30. The accused robbed his bag containing Rs 25,000 and escaped after abandoning their motorcycle.

