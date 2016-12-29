Two Rajasthan artists depict life of tribals, mythology and fantasy

Artists Taslim Jamal and Amit Rajvanshi Artists Taslim Jamal and Amit Rajvanshi

THE many expressions, hardships and aspirations of people along with the hues of the surroundings of Partapur near Banswara district of Rajasthan find way on the canvases of Taslim Jamal. The young artist titles her showcase Udaan at the ongoing exhibition at Punjab Kala Bhawan, which will conclude on Thursday. The human and animal forms in her works were inspired by her life in Partapur, known for its tribal heritage and culture and enriched environment.

Having grown up among tribals and living closely with them, the artist was inspired to create something expressive and natural, and her art is a reflection of her heart and soul. “My work is based on a semi-conscious state of mind, influenced by the simplicity of the environment around me. Dreamland, the village series, many works in black and white, expresses the close contact of the tribals with animals, their tough life, hunger, poverty. The bright colours in some of the works strive to look at hope in the life of these tribals,” said Jamal, who has not received any formal training in art, but is driven by her passion.

Developing her own tools to create textures in her works, Taslim works on a base painting to give layers and shadows to her works, bringing in the elements of nature, human forms, animals, birds and village architecture. Taslim Jamal has used oil and cloth on canvas for the showcase, and the forms are simple and freely drawn. In a new series, Taslim creates textured, abstract forms using cloth and paint pasted on canvas, the bright colours reminding of a vibrant Rajasthan.

Also in Chandigarh from Rajasthan, Amit Rajvanshi’s untitled exhibition has no particular theme. He has focused on geometrical, bold straight lines, layers and textures to create forms and figures based on fantasy, mythology and spirituality. Breaking boundaries and playing with the basic elements of art, the artist said for the past few years, he was working on rhythmic patterns and decided to experiment with geometric forms this time.

Working with acrylics, Rajvanshi creates Krishna in different avatars and said sometimes art gets too philosophical, so he decided to get some humour in his works. His works depict a couple taking selfie, a man protecting his goat from the rain by getting it under his umbrella, a couple sipping ‘thanda, thanda, cool’, the life of a common man who sits on a cactus but enjoys the beauty of a flower, the relationship of a woman and a fish – both out of water, horses with folk motifs and a half-empty glass to create illusion. “I have not restricted my imagination, and it was fun to be free to create, and use a mix of colours and textures,” said Rajvanshi.