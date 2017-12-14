Two Punjab AAP leaders, 43 associates join SAD

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, along with 43 of their supporters, today joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a party statement said.

The AAP’s former Majha zone president Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki and former Backward Caste wing chairman Manmohan Singh Bhagowalia joined the SAD along with their supporters, the SAD party release said.

Welcoming the leaders and their 43 associates, including office bearers, into the SAD, Badal said their deserting the AAP left the party with zero presence in Majha.

“You will see the AAP going down across the state in the next 15 days,” he said, adding that the competition in the municipal elections would now be between the Congress party and the SAD-BJP combine, and the AAP was out of the picture.

Badal said the loss in strength of the AAP was evident from the fact that it could not even put up a candidates from Bholath, the assembly constituency represented by Leader of the Opposition Sukhpal Khaira.

