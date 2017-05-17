Chandigarh: Two motorbikes stolen in a day

A resident of Sector 38 west, Chandigarh complaint that his Motorbike was stolen from a parking near Mukut Hospital, sector 34, Chandigarh. The case has been registered in Sector 34, police station.

Police is investigating the case. Meanwhile, another incident of a motorbike theft was reported near Verka Booth, Sector 34, Chandigarh. The owner of the motorcycle, Pushpinder Puri a resident of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan has reported the case in sector 34 police station, Chandigarh and police is investigating the case.

