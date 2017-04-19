Two more police sub-divisions to come up in Mohali, cops say will reduce workload

Mohali district will soon get two more police sub-divisions under the new restructuring of the jurisdictions of police stations. Both the new divisions will have three police stations each under the jurisdiction. With this, the number of police sub-divisions in the district will go up to six. Police officials feel that the increase in the number of sub-divisions will help decrease their work load.

According to the police officials, Mullanpur Garibdas and Zirakpur will now be the new police sub-divisions. Two new Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) will be posted there once notifications are issued in the next 15 days.

Police stations Mullanpur, Nayagaon and Majri will fall under the Mullanpur Garibdas police sub-division while the police stations in airport, Zirakpur and Dhakoli will fall under the Zirakpur sub-division. Two meetings of the district police officials will be held with their senior authorities on Wednesday and Thursday.

“There would be slight change in the jurisdictions of the police stations too. The changes regarding this would be finalised in the upcoming meetings. With the increase in the numbers of sub-divisions the work load on DSPs will reduce so will the pendency in the inquiries and investigations,” said a senior police officials on condition of anonymity.

At present, there are four police sub-divisions in the districts which include City 1, City 2, Kharar and Dera Bassi. Kharar is the largest sub-division as it caters to five police stations while the sub-divisions had three police stations each under their jurisdictions. With the setting up of two more sub-divisions, each sub-division will cater to three police stations. Two more DSPs would be posted in these new sub-divisions.

The proposal for setting up five new police stations was already pending with the higher authorities. The police stations will be set up in Aero City, IT City in Sector 66, Medicity in New Chandigarh , Mullanpur Garibdas and Sector 77.

