Two more black bucks die in Abohar sanctuary

Two more black bucks died on the intervening night of January 16 and 17 in Abohar’s wildlife sanctuary. According to sources, they were attacked by stray dogs and while fleeing, they got entangled in cobra wires installed across the fields put up by farmers to protect their crops from animals. SDM Abohar had earlier set up a committee to get these wires removed from the fields, but many farmers are yet to do so.

The latest incident happened in village Khairpur. Ashok Bishnoi, wildlife officer of Abohar, said they had sent a team of doctors for treatment of animals, but both died by Wednesday early morning during treatment. In 2017, 40 black bucks were killed by stray dogs while 30 others were injured. R D Bishnoi, president of All India Bishnoi Samaj, said, “Cobra wires are a great hindrance for the black bucks to run and save their lives.” Wildlife department officials say 40% of the farmers in the area are yet to remove cobra wires and that the matter has been reported to the SDM’s office.

