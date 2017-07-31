Two men killed in separate accidents in Chandigarh

Two men were killed in separate road accidents in Derabassi on Sunday evening. In one incident, a 25-year- old man identified as Ravinder Lambha was killed while his friend got critically injured when the Activa scooty they were riding on slipped near Sukhmani school in Derabassi. Ravinder was a resident of Isapur village near Derabassi. He was driving the vehicle while his friend was riding the pillion. Both were rushed to a local hospital where Ravinder was declared brought dead and his friend is being given treatment. The police said after rain, the roads became slippery, following which the Scooty skidded leading to the accident. They said that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Till the filing of the report, the police were trying to contact the family of the victim. In the second incident, an unidentified man, in his forties, was killed when his bike was hit by an unknown vehicle near the railway overbridge in Derabassi. The accused who hit the victim fled the spot. The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to the police, they could not find any identity card of the victim which could identify him. The victim’s bike was bearing a Chandigarh registration number.

