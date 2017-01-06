Two kids among five killed in separate accidents in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Five persons, including two children and one woman, were killed in separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Chandigarh and Panchkula. Four deaths were reported in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh. Those who died were Rakesh Kumar, 26, of Jatti Majri village near Pinjore; Mattru, 10, of Pinjore; Rinku Kumari, 22; and her five-year-old son Bhola of Dhalluwal village near Chandimandir; and Vipin Pathak of Kajheri village, Sector 61, Chandigarh.

According to information available, Rakesh Kumar was in a maxi cab, which was hit by a speeding truck from the opposite side on the Pinjore-Nalagarh highway in Panchkula on Wednesday night. Rakesh and two other injured were rushed to a government hospital. Doctors declared Rakesh brought dead. The truck driver fled after abandoning the truck.

In another accident, three boys were crossing Pinjore-Nalagarh highway near Vasudevpura village when a speeding truck hit one of the boys, Mattru, on Thursday. The incident occurred around 3 pm. Mattru died on the spot. The police impounded the truck but the driver was absconding.

Rinku Kumari, who was five-month pregnant, and her son Bhola were run over by a speeding truck, which was being driven by Satish Kumar, near Amravati Enclave, Chandimandir, at 10 am on Thursday. The police said Rinku’s husband Amar Singh was a migrant labourer and the woman along with her son was going to deliver food to him when the two were run over by the truck. The truck driver, Satish, was arrested.

A cyclist, Vipin Pathak of Kajheri village, was hit by a speeding car at the dividing road of Sector 17/18 on Wednesday night. Pathak worked as a security guard in Sector 8 and was on his way to join duty when the accident happened around 10.30 pm. Police sources said an area resident rushed to the spot after hearing the loud noise of collision on the rear side of his house.

The victim was rushed to PGI in a police Gypsy. Doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.