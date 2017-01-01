Two held with 2 kg heroin worth Rs 5 crore in Mohali

CIA staff of Mohali police during a press conference after the arrest on Saturday. (Source: Express) CIA staff of Mohali police during a press conference after the arrest on Saturday. (Source: Express)

The CIA staff of the Mohali police on Saturday arrested two people and recovered 2 kilograms of heroin from their possession. Police claimed that the cost of the recovered drugs is worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. According to police officials, the accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar alias Mamu and Gursewak Singh and were arrested near the Kharar bus stand.

Addressing a press conference, police said 52-year-old Kumar is already booked in 10 cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and that he jumped his parole around one year ago and had started smuggling drugs. Police officials said that previously, he was lodged in Nabha jail in Punjab.

An Innova car of the accused, which they were using to deliver consignments to his clients, too has been recovered by the police. SP (investigation) J S Teja said that the accused used to take the drugs from Delhi and sell them in Mohali and adjoining areas. He said that the police party led by CIA in-charge Atul Soni arrested the accused.