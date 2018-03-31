Two held for pelting stones at Anil Vij’s car in Panipat

The damaged official vehicle of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (Express photo) The damaged official vehicle of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. (Express photo)

The police on Friday two persons for pelting stones on Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s official vehicle in Panipat district in the state. Amit and Deepak, both from Dalit community, are residents of Panipat city’s Shanti Nagar and Mahavir Colony, respectively.

Both have been booked for “obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions”, “wrongful restraint”, “assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty”, “criminal intimidation” and “damaging public property”. They shall be produced in the court on Saturday.

The minister had gone to Panipat on Friday to chair a meeting of “grievance committee”. The incident took place about 1.45 pm when Vij was about to get into his car after hearing grievances of people.

Panipat Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police were also present on the spot. The front windshield of the minister’s car was damaged but he himself was unhurt in the incident.

The two were immediately taken into custody. Later, Deepak told the police he was not happy with the government for dilution in certain provisions of SC/ST Act and thus wanted to submit a memorandum in this regard to the minister.

Talking to The Indian Express on phone after the incident, Vij said, “Both the men appeared mentally unstable. I was about to sit in my official vehicle when two pelted stones at my official car. It is indeed a serious security breach. When I spoke to them, they told me they were protesting against some judgment pertaining to SC/ST Act. Police had taken them into custody. I am about to leave Panipat and shall be heading for my constituency, Ambala, from here”.

“Both the men were immediately taken into custody and shall be interrogated about the exact reasons for pelting stone at the minister’s official vehicle”, Panipat SP Rahul Sharma said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App