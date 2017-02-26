Two held for killing Chandigarh varsity student

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly murdering a student of Chandigarh University (CU) on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Dangi and Rohit Kumar, residents of Haryana’s Sirsa district. The accused will be produced in a local court on Sunday. The victim, Nishal Ahalawat, a resident of Kurukshetra, was attacked with iron rods and blunt weapons by a group of students at Kharar on February 22.

Police officials said that the victim along with his friends Aman and Mahavir Singh went to resolve an old dispute with another university student Shubham.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sikandar Singh said that Shubham and Aman had an altercation in the past and Nishal along with Mahavir wanted the matter to be resolved. Mahavir arranged a meeting of both the groups which was to be held at the back side of Kharar bus stand on February 22.

The IO said that when Mahavir, Ahalawat and Aman reached the spot, Shubham along with his friends Tony, Pravin, Ashish, Dinesh and some unidentified persons were already present there. After a brief altercation they attacked the trio.

Someone allegedly hit Ahalawat with a rod on his head and he fell on the spot. Seeing him bleeding profusely, the assailants fled the spot. The victim was taken to Kharar civil hospital by Aman and Mahavir but the doctors there referred him to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, from where he was referred to PGI. He succumbed to his injuries on February 23.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and later added the charges of murder in the FIR at Kharar police station.