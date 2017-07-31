Two held, 1,230 gm ganja seized

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

In two separate cases, police arrested two persons for allegedly carrying drugs on Saturday. The police have recovered 1,230 gm ganja from their possession. Both the accused were booked under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and later bailed out. In the first incident, Rajesh, a resident of Block K, Colony Number 4, was arrested from Phase 1 Industrial Area and 280 gm ganja was from his possession.

Sources in the police said during the interrogation, the accused claimed that he received the contraband from an unknown person.

In the second incident, Deepak Rawat, a resident of Manimajra, was arrested from near Railway fatak, NIC, Manimajra and 950 gm ganja was recovered from his possession.

Police said the two were nabbed during a special check post laid to curb crime incidents in the city. At the check post, the police noticed the accused carrying a polythene bag.

During the spot checking, the police found that the accused were carrying illegal drugs in their bags. Meanwhile, the police are also trying to verify from where the accused procured the contraband and where they were going to deliver it.

