Two gangsters remanded in five-day police custody

The two gangsters, Navjot Singh and Surmukh Singh alias Guri, who were arrested for attempt to murder, were remanded in five-day police custody on Saturday. The duo, who are associates of gangsters who allegedly shot themselves during a police encounter in Sirsa, were arrested by Chandigarh police near ISBT, Sector 43, on Friday. The police have also started the process to get the custody of the white colour Scorpio of Navjot, which was seized by a joint team of Punjab and Haryana police, after the encounter at Dabwali in Sirsa on June 12.

DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “We received information from Haryana police that the Scorpio, in which Navjot, Surmukh and another accused identified as Shark, escaped after firing on a youth at Makhanmajra village, was found at Dabwali. The SUV was bearing a fake number plate PB-12(T)-4620. We are in the process to get its custody as the particular vehicle is also wanted by the Chandigarh police.”

Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of Mauli Jagran police station, said, “The Scorpio is in the possession of Sirsa police. We are in touch with them to get the possession of the car. Efforts are being made to arrest the third accomplice, Shark, who is still absconding.” On May 29, the accused had escaped after firing at Jetinder Singh at his house. They later joined three gangsters including Kamaljeet Singh alias Bunty Dhillon(22), Jaspreet Singh(27) alias Jumpy Don, both residents of Jaitu in Faridkot, and Nishan Singh( 23), a resident of Ferozepur. They had gone to Hemkund Sahib and while they were returning they fired on a Himachal police team at a naka near Paonta Sahib on June 7. The probe officer, Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of Mauli Jagran police station, said, “The custody of two accused was obtained for ascertaining the whereabouts of the absconding accused Shark, who is believed to have links with Punjab-based gangsters.”

Sources have not ruled out the possibility of Shark having links with the members of notorious Vicky Gounder gang. Navjot was also involved in a murder case in 2012 committed in Mohali and has been acquitted due to lack of evidences. Apart from this case, he along with Guri was also involved in two other criminal cases registered under the charges of assault, rioting and Arms Act in Mohali.

