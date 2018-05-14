Two extra coaches added to afternoon Shatabdi: Railways

RThe two coaches will provide additional 124 seats (46 in executive and 78 in chair-car). The afternoon Shatabdi does not run on Sundays. (File) RThe two coaches will provide additional 124 seats (46 in executive and 78 in chair-car). The afternoon Shatabdi does not run on Sundays. (File)

IN ORDER to accommodate increasing rush of passengers travelling between Chandigarh and Delhi, the Railways has attached two additional coaches, executive and chair car each, to the afternoon Shatabdi Express. The additional coaches shall remain attached to the afternoon Shatabdi Express (12046/ 12045 Chandigarh-New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express) till May 31.

The two coaches will provide additional 124 seats (46 in executive and 78 in chair-car). The afternoon Shatabdi does not run on Sundays.

On Saturday, a large number of passengers had a harrowing time when they were issued tickets for the coach that was never attached to the train. The passengers created a ruckus at the railway station and boarded the train.

Ambala division of the railways, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that it accommodated all those passengers in executive coach, Ambala onwards.

The Railways has attached two extra coaches till May 31 to accommodate the passenger rush due to the closure of Chandigarh Airport that is undergoing runway repair till May 31. “We adjusted 42 to 45 passengers in the executive coaches in the seats where there was no turnout. A technical glitch while making the passenger chart caused three cars to be added in the system instead of two. The chair car had been added from the headquarters and wasn’t showing up in the system, so all those who were in the waiting list also got adjusted,” said Praveen Gaur Dwivedi, senior divisional commercial manager.

Dwivedi added that the glitch had been removed and passengers will not face such a problem again as each day’s list is made from scratch. On May 11, the Northern Railway told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has made the necessary arrangements to adjust the rush. The afternoon Shatabdi Express train has a capacity of around 1,000 passengers. A chair car has 78 seats while an executive car has 46 seats. Usually, it runs with one executive coach and nine chair coaches.

