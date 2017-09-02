Two doctors, teacher, cop record statements in 10-yr-old rape case

TWO DOCTORS, a teacher and a head constable of Chandigarh Police recorded their statements in the case of the 10-year-old rape victim on Friday. The two doctors were Dr Karan Singh who did the ultrasound and confirmed the pregnancy of the victim, and Dr Sameena of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, a member of medical board which was examining the victim in the preliminary stage. In the district court, the case is being heard daily.

The victim’s school teacher also appeared in the court and gave the date of birth proof to the court. Head constable Rashpal Singh of UT Police who prepared map of the crime place recorded his statement in the court. The four witnesses appeared for the prosecution.

The victim and her mother recorded their statements on Thursday. The victim’s statements were recorded in the child witness court. She is said to have stood by her statements she recorded in her 164 CrPC statements. The victim has also identified the accused, Kul Bahadur, through video conferencing during the trial.

In the challan submitted by the UT Police, the accused has been charged under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act.

The victim gave birth to a baby girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17. The accused, an uncle of the victim, is in jail.

The next hearing is on Monday. An order in the case could come as early as mid-September, police sources said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App