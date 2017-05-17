Chandigarh: Two brothers held for killing woman two months back

Representational Image Representational Image

Two people have been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at a house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on March 25. Both the accused, Mohammed Ishrar (47) and Intezaar (43), are brothers and were arrested following a secret report sent by UP’s Saharanpur police. Intezaar was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

While Ishrar was a tailor, Intezaar was working at a local mosque in Sector 26. The victim, Anjum Begum, was the wife of Ishrar and she was allegedly strangulated to death by the duo on March 25, sources said. In a bid to misguide the police, they took the body at her maternal house in Saharanpur and claimed that she died of an heart attack. The family of the victim, however, refused to buy the story and lodged a complaint with the local police suspecting foul play behind her death, police said.

According police sources, the exact motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. They however claimed that Ishrar was suspicious about his wife’s character.

“Saharanpur police conducted the postmortem at a government hospital and we received the report just three days back. It concluded that the victim did not die a natural death but was strangulated. Saharanpur police send a secret report to Chandigarh police after which an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the two,” said Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sector 26.

Police also stated that Saharanpur police have also registered a murder case and when it was established that Anjum died in Chandigarh they sent a report to the police.

