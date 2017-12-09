Chandigarh: Two brothers held for attacking, abducting policemen on duty

Head Constable Shubkaran and one of the Kohli brothers exchange blows at Kishangarh light point. Expess) Head Constable Shubkaran and one of the Kohli brothers exchange blows at Kishangarh light point. Expess)

Two brothers, including the CEO of a newly established IT company, were arrested by the Chandigarh Police from the IT Park at Manimajra on Friday, for abducting, attacking and threatening two policemen, investigating a complaint of sexual harassment against one of the brothers near Kishangarh light point.

The two policemen, Head Constable (HC) Shubhkaran and Constable Manoj Kumar, were suspended for indulging in violence with the brothers in public. The incident was captured on video by several passers-by and the woman complainant, who has lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against one of the brothers, Sahil Kohli.

It all started when a woman employee of the IT company approached the IT Park Police Station, alleging harassment by the CEO of her company, Sahil Kohli, and lodged a complaint around 12.30 pm. Sources said Shubhkaran and Manoj, along with the victim, went to the IT company and approached Sahil, who was accompanied by his elder brother, Somil Kohli.

Somil flew into a rage and got into a heated argument when the policemen asked them to go to the nearby police station. Later, the two brothers agreed to go to the IT Park Police Station but in their own vehicle along with Head Constable Shubhkaran.

Sources said as Shubhkaran hopped on to the white-colour car of the brothers, Somil, who was behind the wheel, floored the accelerator and took his car in a different direction instead of going to the police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Satish Kumar said, “At Kishangarh light point, due to a heavy traffic jam, the brothers had to stop their car and taking advantage of the jam, Shubhkaran managed to take away the car keys and step out of the vehicle. Subsequently, Sahil and Somil started abusing and attacking the policeman, who also engaged in violence with the brothers. The brothers were bent on abducting the policeman with the intention of killing him somewhere in Ambala.”

Manoj was with the victim woman, who lodged the complaint against Sahil, in another car and he also chased the brothers’ car till Kishangarh light point. Manoj was also shown in the footage rescuing Shubhkaran and bringing the situation under control.

Inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO of IT Park police station, said, “We have also filed an FIR of sexual harassment against Sahil Kohli on the complaint of his woman colleague. The brothers’ parents have been informed about their arrest.” Somil and Sahil Kohli will be produced in court on Saturday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App