Two brothers arrested 9.77 kg opium seized

TWO BROTHERS of Nawanshahr were arrested by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with 9.770 kg of opium, which was being smuggled in their truck, near Shambhu Barrier, Patiala, on Wednesday. The opium, being ferried from Jamshedpur, was hidden in a tyre tube. The truck was loaded with pig iron.

The brothers, identified as Mohinderpal Singh (61) and Bhupinderpal Singh (59), were addicts and they were scheduled to hand over the consignment to an unknown person at Batala. “The brothers were scheduled to receive Rs 40,000 and some share of opium for their personal consumption. A naka was laid following an intelligence input and cell phones of both the brothers have been taken on surveillance. During interrogation, the two claimed that they would be informed by someone about the person to whom the consignment was to be handed over in Batala,” said a senior NCB officer.

NCB Zonal Director Kaustubh Sharma said, “We are verifying the antecedents of both the brothers, who bought a truck on instalment around one-and-a-half years back.” He said no previous FIR against the brothers has come to light till date.

The two accused were produced in a local court and remanded in one-day police custody. The brothers had hidden the consignment in a tyre tube, which was also hidden in a cavity in the back of the truck. Sources in the NCB said the back portion of the truck was specially modified to transport the drugs.

A case was registered against both brothers. The sources maintained that the brothers had distributed the opium in Ludhiana, Moga, Patiala and Batala.

