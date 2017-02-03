Two brain-dead patients give new lease of life to four

FOUR PEOPLE were given a fresh lease of life on Thursday after families of two accident victims agreed to donate their organs at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. In the first case, the family of 23-year-old brain-dead woman agreed to donate the organs, giving a new lease of life to two needy patients.

PGI doctors said that usually organs are retrieved when a patient is declared brain-dead, but at the request of the family, a team of transplant surgeons went ahead with donation after cardiac death to retrieve the kidneys, which on transplantation gave a new life to two critical patients. “The consent for cornea donation will enable two more patients to have the gift of sight,” said a PGI official.

Watch: International Powerboat Race Launch Dramatically Halted By JCB Trucks

The woman, identified as Priyanka Jain, had suffered injuries after she along with her friends was on her way from Goa to Pune in a cab, and the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident. Her friends too were seriously injured.

PGI officials said that Priyanka was rushed to PGIMER on January 27 and she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The girl had already registered as an organ donor.

“Priyanka died the same way she lived, by caring and giving. Compassion was at the core of her being, so it seems right that it should also be her final act,” said Ashima, elder sister of Priyanka.

Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO PGIMER, said: “Many people find talk of organ donation uncomfortable and perhaps morbid, but people like Priyanka instil confidence in the cadaver donation programme and become instrumental in saving precious lives.”

In the other case, the family of a 23 -year-old brain-dead patient from Himachal Pradesh agreed to donate the organs. “Kidneys were retrieved from the patient and transplanted into two recipients at the institute,” said a PGI official.