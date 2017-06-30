Two booked for posting objectionable picture of woman on social media

Representational purpose Representational purpose

TWO WOMEN first indulged in a fight for their male friend and then one of them uploaded some objectionable posts on social media to defame the other. Kharar police booked two persons, including a woman regarding the incident, on Thursday. Both the accused are said to be at large. According to police, they have booked a minor woman and her friend Abhinav under Section 67A (Whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct ) of the Information Technology (IT) Act at Kharar (City) police station.

The complainant told police that she and the other woman were friends and used to visit each other’s places at Kharar and Zirakpur. While the minor stays in Zirakpur, the complainant lives in Kharar as a paying guest. The complainant alleged in her complaint that one day the minor told her that she had an affair with Abhinav, a friend of the former. The police said that at the revelation, the complainant got angry and had a fight with the minor. To take revenge on the complainant, the girl allegedly posted some obscene pictures and objectionable posts about the complainant on social media allegedly to defame her.

The complainant told the police that she came to know about the obscene pictures from a friend who told her that the minor girl had allegedly posted the objectionable stuff and also tagged the complainant’s friends.

Station House Officer (SHO) Satnam Singh said that acting on the victim’s complaint, they booked both the accused but have not arrested them yet. He said they have also got the accounts of the accused deleted so that they could not post more objectionable material on the social media.

