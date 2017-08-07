Two-bin Waste Segregation System: And now who will segregate these bins at source?

Dustbins meant for the two-bin system dumped at MC godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Jaipal Singh Dustbins meant for the two-bin system dumped at MC godown in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Jaipal Singh

THE MUCH talked-about project of segregation at source seems to have been forgotten by the Municipal Corporation. For, hundreds of bins purchased by the civic body for the project continue to lie unguarded at civic body’s store in Sector 20. It’s been two months that residents in many sectors are still waiting for the bins as they have not been distributed. Says Mayor Asha Jaswal, “In fact, the stock we are receiving cannot vanish in one day. It takes time to distribute. Councillors and officials are distributing it gradually.”

The bins here have been lying for over a month now. At that time, Mayor Asha Jaswal had said that several councillors and officials were on vacation because of which bin distribution could not be carried out. The civic body had sent a communication to the company supplying the bins, stating that they had not received the complete stock. The company, in reply, had said that because of goods and services tax, the supply had got delayed.

Around 70,000 bins have been distributed until now. Sachin Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, asserts that the project will be successful only when the civic body has a serious approach towards segregation. Even the garbage collectors have not received the bins yet. The two-bin waste segregation system was launched in the city on June 5 this year. The corporation distributed only 10,000 green and blue dustbins on the first day. Area councillors were to go from door-to-door to create awareness about waste segregation as more of these bins are distributed.

In the first phase, a total of one lakh coloured dustbins were to be distributed to residents of each of the 26 wards. Green dustbins are for disposing of wet waste while the blue ones are for dry waste. In the second phase, the corporation had to distribute nearly 1.5 lakh more dustbins by June 25. But they have missed the deadline. The total cost of the 2.5 lakh dustbins of 12 litre capacity is about Rs 2.36 crore. Other than this, 3,000 big dustbins of 40 litre capacity, purchased at a total cost of Rs 18 lakh, have to be distributed to waste collectors.

