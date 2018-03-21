Two bag snatchings in Chandiagrh: 70-yr-old targeted

An unidentified man, riding a motorcycle, snatched a bag containing Rs 4,000 and an Aadhaar Card from a juice vendor before fleeing from the spot in Burail, Sector 45, here on Tuesday. The incident took place around 10 am when Chandan Kumar (25), a resident of Burail, was on his way to Punjab National Bank, Sector 45, for depositing the money.

Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, in-charge of Sector 45 police post, said Chandan was putting the currency notes in his bag after counting them when the man snatched it and escaped. “Chandan tried to chase the motorcyclist, but failed. We have registered an FIR and started an investigation,” said Singh. A case has been registered at Sector 34 police station.

The biker, riding a black Bullet without the safety gear, was dressed in a black shirt and blue jean pant. Chandan told the police that he could identify the motorcyclist if produced before him.

Recently, Chandigarh Police was asked to explain the reasons behind its failure to curb the snatching menace following a Public Interest Litigation in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the second incident, snatchers fled with a purse of a 70-year-old woman containing Rs 5,000 from near her house. The woman, Parvesh Jain, was going to market when incident took place. In her statement to police, she informed that one motorcyclist snatched her purse. Police said the woman was not able to identify the motorcycle. Though the woman fell on the ground, she did not suffer any injuries. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

