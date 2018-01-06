Two airlines change time of 4 flights for today

(Representational photo) (Representational photo)

THE CHANDIGARH International Airport authorities said on Friday that two airlines had changed time of four flights for Saturday.

A statement said that the flight number 9W2666 (Jet Airways) whose actual departure time was 1000 hours will depart at 1240 hours, 9W2658(Jet-Airways) will depart at 1310 hrs instead its actual time 1100 hrs, 9W2163 (Jet Airways) will depart at 1350 hrs instead of its actual time 1115 hrs and SG (SpiceJet) 2834 will depart at 1415hrs instead of its actual time 0840 hrs on Saturday.

The morning fog on Friday again caused flight delays and cancellations at the Chandigarh airport. Five flights were cancelled on Friday while 14 flights were delayed.

The flights were delayed by a maximum of two hours.

On Friday, the Chandigarh International Airport said on its Twitter account said that the visibility was as low as 200 metres in the morning which prevented the aircraft from landing at the airport. The CHAIL authorities also informed the passengers to expect heavy rush at the airport as the airport is “accommodating flights beyond the capacity per hour in fog season”.

The first flight arrived at the airport in the afternoon only.

Deepesh Joshi, Public Relations Officer, Chandigarh International Airport, said that flight no. 6E 545/455 stands cancelled on Saturday due to prevailing bad weather in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the railway officials said that the Shatbadi trains which operated between Chandigarh-Delhi didn’t cause any major disruption on Friday as compared to last few days.

The New Delhi-Kalka (12011) was delayed by 45 minutes on Friday while Kalka-New Delhi (12006) reached Delhi late by 1 hour 40 minutes. The other Shatabdi trains between Chandigarh-Delhi were running on time, said officials.

