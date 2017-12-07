Two advocates lock horns over parking at court complex, DDR registered

Representational photo Representational photo

TWO ADVOCATES were involved in a scuffle over parking here at the district court complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Police have registered a DDR (Daily Diary Report) based on a complaint lodged by one of the advocates, who was allegedly slapped by the other.

According to police, the complaint was lodged by Advocate Shiv Murti, who alleged that he was slapped by District Court Bar Council President Advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi alias Jolly. Murti has alleged that he was slapped for parking his motorcycle in the area outside the chambers where chairs had been placed for the advocates.

Murti stated that he reached the court complex around 11:30 am and finding no space to park, he parked his motorcycle near the chambers. In the meantime, a policeman asked him to move his motorcycle stating that the bar council president had instructed not to park vehicles there. Murti was then taken to Bassi’s chamber, who allegedly slapped him following an argument.

Bassi, on the other hand, said he had arranged a sitting area for lawyers in the open, outside the chambers, so that advocates could bask in the sun. Shiv Murti, however, had parked his vehicle there and was asked by a police constable not to park there. But, Murti started arguing with him. “I have not slapped him. It was just an argument over the parking of his vehicle,” said Bassi.

Nasib Singh, SHO of Sector 36 PS, said, “A DDR has been lodged on the complaint of Shiv Murti. Medical examination of both advocates has been conducted and action will be taken once we get the reports.”

