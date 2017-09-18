Twin suicide: No complaint filed as woman’s kin say they do not suspect foul play

Representational Image Representational Image

A day after a nurse committed suicide along with her 12-year-old daughter in Kharar by injecting some poisonous chemical, her family members on Sunday said they have not lodged complaint as they do not suspect any foul play. Acting on the family’s statement, police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The investigating officer (IO) in the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Kumar, told Chandigarh Newsline that victim Paramjeet’s Kaur’s brother Bikram Singh met him on Sunday and recorded his statement.

“The family has said that they do not doubt anyone and they also did not lodge any complaint of foul play. We have also recovered a suicide note from the room where both Paramjeet and her daughter Sukhmandeep were lying unconscious. Paramjeet has mentioned in the note that nobody was responsible for their deaths and she did not want any police inquiry against anyone after her death,” said the IO.

Bikram said he did not want any action against anyone and he had recorded his statement with the police. He also refused to say anything on the circumstances that led Paramjeet to take such a step, saying they do not know why she committed suicide.

Paramjeet Kaur, a staff nurse at Max Hospital, committed suicide on Saturday along with daughter Sukhmandeep, a Class VII student of a private school in Kharar. The IO said reasons for the suicide could not be ascertained as the husband and other family members of Paramjeet had said that there was no dispute in the family. Paramjeet’s husband and brother-in-law Kala were drivers while she and Kala’s wife were nurses. The family used to live at New Swaraj Enclave in Kharar.

