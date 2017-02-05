Twenty-year-old student commits suicide

A 20-year-old student of Hotel Management, Ankit Bansal, ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in Sector 20 on Saturday. Ankit was the youngest of three children, whose father passed away many years ago. Police have ruled out any foul play behind the death and have not found any suicide note.

Ankit was scheduled to go to Patiala along with his friend, who also resides in the neighborhood of the victim. Sources said the victim’s friend did not receive any response to several calls on the victim’s cell phone. Later, his friend also called the victim’s sister, Ruchi Bansal, who works with a leading restaurant in Sector 17 and immediately rushed to her house. Ruchi, accompanied by others, broke the door and found Ankit hanging from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Maninder Singh, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “Ankit was rushed to a local government hospital and doctors declared him brought dead. The body will be handed over to family members after post-mortem examination on Sunday.” Police have initiated an inquest proceeding.