Tribunal relief for retired Chandigarh police officer

THE CAT (Central Administrative Tribunal) has given relief to a retired Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police who was punished for driving a government vehicle with a mileage of 10 kmpl, just five days before his retirement.

The ASI (ORP), Rajender Singh (retired) said in his plea that he joined Chandigarh Police as constable in 1985 and retired as ASI on December 12, 2014. The complainant submitted that during duty hours, he was given the task of driving a vehicle (CH01 G1 6152) which was giving an average fuel consumption of 10 km per litre. However, an average of 13 km per litre was imposed by a board constituted to fix average consumption of fuel of different types of vehicles. The applicant protested this as he had reasons to believe that it was higher than what the vehicle was capable of providing.

Following this, a departmental inquiry was launched against Rajender Singh. The Inquiry officer submitted his finding holding applicant non-guilty of charges alleged but the Disciplinary Authority disagreed with the findings of Inquiry Officer and ordered a de-novo enquiry on March 7, 2011 on the grounds that Inquiry Officer had ignored the basic evidence and allegation leveled against applicant. The applicant Rajender then argued that the first inquiry officer had held that there was no misappropriation in respect of 137 litres of diesel in respect of vehicle driven by applicant. The second inquiry, argues applicant, was finalised with malafide intention as it was ordered on the ground that first inquiry did not hold him guilty.

However, the Chandigarh police cited the evidence that M/s Hind Motors examined the vehicle driven by applicant and held that it is capable of giving an average of 13.82 km per litre. However, it was not stated whether this KMPL is applicable in normal road traffic conditions and which was contention raised by applicant, Rajender.

With the inquiry report, the disciplinary authority of Chandigarh Police ordered punishment of forfeiture of one year approved service for drawl of increment with permanent effect on December 12, 2014, five days before retirement of Rajender.

