Trial for new smart parking system in the Chandigarh to begin on June 19

The trial for the new smart parking system in the city will begin on June 19. Women attendants will be managing all the public parking lots from 7.30 am to 9 pm. E-ticketing machines, boom barriers, security booths will be introduced on the first day itself. It is around one year that the parking lots have been without any contractor. As a result, people have been parking in a haphazard manner without any fee.

With attendants there to manage the parking lots now, for the first three months, people will have to pay the old parking fee, that is Rs 5 for a four-wheeler and Rs 2 for a two-wheeler.

A mobile app where one can book his parking space and get to know the real-time status of parking is being prepared which will be formally launched after the trial is over.

The project coordinator of the company, Sandeep Bhora, said, “During the trial, only our app for internal communication will be launched. As far as the mobile app for people is concerned, our software is not picking up the exact parking space available in some parking lots. So from June 19, we will get to know how many cars can actually find a space in each parking lot, the data of which can be fed in the app.”

Subsequently, several other facilities like the free valet parking for women and CCTV cameras will be made available in about 15-20 days, the company officials added. For the first time, it would be women managing the parking lots. This will be part of a joint initiative of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Mumbai-based Arya Toll Infra Limited that has been allotted the Rs 14.78-crore parking contract.

Special security booths with toughened glasses have been got designed where the attendants will sit. After three months, the new parking rates, that is Rs 10 for a four-wheeler and Rs 5 for a two-wheeler, will come into force. The rates will be on an hourly basis.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App