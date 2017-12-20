Trauma centre: GMCH sends detailed project report to Central government

GMCH officials said that the project to set up 200-bedded emergency is aimed to lessen the “rush at the emergency”. (Express Photo) GMCH officials said that the project to set up 200-bedded emergency is aimed to lessen the “rush at the emergency”. (Express Photo)

EIGHT YEARS after the Chandigarh Administration allotted land for setting up a 300-bedded trauma centre in the city, the authorities of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, have now sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre for approval. Once the project is approved, the GMCH authorities can start work on the centre.

The main highlights of the trauma centre will be facilities like 20-25 wards, 10 operation theatres, a helipad on the rooftop of the building, to bring patients from far-off areas. The Chandigarh Administration has already allotted land for setting up the centre in 2007. However, the DPR has been submitted now. Dr Ravi Gupta, Medical Superintendent, GMCH, under whose chairmanship the project report was prepared, said that the Chandigarh Administration has sent the DPR to the Centre for approval. “We are waiting for approval from the government. Once we receive the approval, we can start working on the recruitment part and creation of the infrastructure,” he said.

Former AIIMS director M C Misra was also a member of the committee which prepared the report. The project of the centre would cost Rs 700 crore which would be provided in a phased manner. In the DPR, the GMCH has proposed that trauma centre “be constructed as a state of the art facility with international standards, for providing under one roof, comprehensive integrated surgical, rehabilitative, OPD care besides carrying out research activities”.

Among the other facilities, the institute has mentioned that in the trauma centre, there will be 10 operation theatres to perform complex surgeries on trauma patients. The committee which was formed to prepare the DPR has proposed modernised wards, with a provision of 20-25 wards for keeping in patients with a provision for nursing work station besides other things.

The centre will also have a modern physiotherapy wing with state of art equipment including fitness equipment and occupational therapy. Other facilities which have been proposed include pneumatic tube transport system which will carry medicine, lab samples, stored blood, X-rays, documents. “This will create direct connection between all wards, blood banks, OPD and laboratories. This will save time, manpower and will increase efficiency,” reads the report. Dr Gupta said that there would be 100 ventilators in the trauma centre. The institutes in the city are not currently able to provide ventilator facilities to all the patients due to limited number of ventilators available in the city hospitals.

According to the GMCH authorities, to provide filmless radiological service within the hospital, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) have also been proposed in the centre.

