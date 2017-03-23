Transport policy: HC orders Haryana to reply by April 4

Taking up a petition challenging Haryana’s transport scheme, Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Haryana government, asking it to file its reply by April 4.

Eight private transport societies of Haryana have sought quashing of the scheme published on February 17.

Petitioners’ counsel Lekh Raj Sharma has submitted that the scheme does not provide the ratio of the routes to be operated by state transport undertakings and private operators and the effect is that the STU will vaguely apply those routes in future.

