Transplant games 2018: PGI sees over 500 transplant recipients, donor families from across the country

PGIMER, Chandigarh. (Express Archive) PGIMER, Chandigarh. (Express Archive)

More than 500 transplant recipients and donor families from across the country participated in PGI’s Transplant Games 2018 which concluded on Sunday. According to PGI officials, the event was organised to showcase the safety and success of transplantation and spread awareness about organ donation. The Transplant Games 2018 were organised by the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, and Organ Transplantation Trust.

Professor Jagat Ram, Director PGI while addressing on the occasion complimented the proactive initiative and efforts by the departments involved in transplantation which paved the way for PGI being awarded as the best public sector hospital for its contribution towards the promotion of cadaver organ donation.

“Despite massive efforts, the rate of cadaver organ donation in the country is only one per million. Chandigarh has the proud distinction of having a rate of 41 per million population matching even the international standards, all due to PGI’s consistently successful cadaver donation programme,” he said.

Professor Ashish Sharma, head, Department of Renal Transplant Surgery said, “The spirit of the Transplant Games is to demonstrate success of organ transplantation. Many patients with organ failures previously may not have been able to engage in any sort of sporting activity due to their illness. But the gift of organ donation enables these patients to maintain a normal life style and live their life to the fullest.”

The Transplant Games 2018 had several activities including cricket and badminton matches, fast and furious sprints and races and tug of war and intense and invigorating carom matches. There was rangoli and poster making competitions also to showcase the artistic and creative potential of the participants, said officials.

