Transparency Move: Chandigarh MC eases process to issue fire NOC, prepares proformas for buildings

To bring in transparency and uniformity, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has simplified the process of issuing fire no objection certificates (NOC) by preparing proformas for different categories of buildings according to the National Building Code.

Every category of proforma shall have all the details of owners of the building and different requirements regarding floors, covered areas of the building and others. This also includes all the fire safety measures required in that specific building.

A provision is there for sub fire officers (SFOs) to provide their recommendations and in case of any deficiency, a notice can be issued to the owners mentioning the date and time.

Municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said the proforma would be put on the official website of the municipal corporation for the convenience of the public and it could be easily downloaded.

“Fire consultants will be empanelled so that fire certification in case of residential buildings can be done with the help of self-certification. All these measures are being taken to bring in transparency in the working of fire department and to make all the residents aware regarding fire safety and to make the city safe,” Purushartha said.

According to the details, the municipal corporation has around 2.5 lakh building comprising residential, commercial and industrial and according to Fire Safety Act, all the buildings need to be fire compliant as per National Building Code, 2016.

Fire inspection was done by sub fire officers in their respective areas keeping in view the nature of the building and fire safety aspects as covered under the National Building Code, 2016. However, there was no uniform procedure and set proformas for inspection owing to which the residents generally face problem regarding provision of the fire safety in their respective buildings and there was also no uniformity regarding inspection of the buildings.

A committee was constituted under the supervision of chief fire officer consisting of SFO-17, SFO-32 and SFO-Mani Majra to study the different requirements of fire safety measures in respect of different buildings according to the NBC 2016 and to prepare proformas in respect of different buildings.

