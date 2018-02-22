Transgenders to set up special stall at Rose Festival

For the first time, the three-day Rose Festival will have a special stall set up by transgenders so that they can spread awareness about themselves as well as their issues to visitors. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that in order to bring the transgenders into the mainstream, it has been decided to allocate them special space at the Rose Festival that will be held from February 23 to 25. “Since hundreds of people visit the Rose Garden during the festival, we thought it to be the right platform for the transgender community to spread awareness about themselves,” the mayor added.

The transgender population in Chandigarh is around 2,000. The concept has been taken from the Chandigarh carnival held last year where the theme was Rainbow and a stall was given by the UT Administration to the transgenders to help the latter raise awareness about themselves and their issues.

Apart from a special stall for transgenders, art works and paintings made by special kids would also be on display during the festival. “We wish to tell people that Chandigarh is a child-friendly city. So, for that, a special exhibition which displays art work done by special children will be organised during the fest,” said MC Commissioner Jitender Yadav.

Also, a child helpdesk will be set up with Women and Child Helpline (181) and Childline (1098) to provide support to parents, teachers, etc., in case of any emergency. The team would also assist the police in case any child goes missing during the Rose Festival.

The Rose Festival, moreover, will have students from schools and colleges across the city who would be standing decked up in flower ornaments. The corporation had invited entries from students, who would be wearing the flower jewellery that day.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App