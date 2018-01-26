Transgenders ‘shame’, issue challans to offenders in Panchkula

Transgenders hired by Panchkula MC do their bit on Thursday. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) Transgenders hired by Panchkula MC do their bit on Thursday. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

“Challan kaatenge hum tumhara…jo hamare ghar ko ganda kar rahe ho…. Our country is our home. Please don’t make it unclean,” said the group of transgenders as they took to the streets in Panchkula early Thursday morning to prevent open defecation. It was a spectacle never seen before in Panchkula. As people emerged from their homes in the early hours towards private spots in the open to relieve themselves, specially recruited members of the transgender community surrounded them and asked not to do it. The embarrassed men and women retreated, apologising profusely.

It was 5.30 am that the team, comprising about seven transgenders, made their start with Municipal Corporation officials and Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal to the points prone to open defecation. The Chandigarh Newsline team, too, accompanied the officials. Carrying red roses and other flowers in their hands, the transgenders headed to their first location of an open ground just opposite the Army flats at Rail Vihar and immediately zeroed in on their targets. “Do you litter your own house? Why are you dirtying our country then? It’s our home…Even if this home (country) and its people do not accept us, we won’t let anybody dirty our house,” said transgender Kajal Mangalmuki.

Mangalmuki then handed a rose while another transgender, Dhananjay, who is studying for his masters degree at Panjab University, said, “See we are honouring you because it is worth your pride.” The officials present then issued a challan for Rs 500 to the man for violating the no open defecation rule. The man apologised and said he would not repeat, but he had to accept the challan. “People in our country are dying because of unclean environment and you people are contributors to their deaths….We will come tomorrow again,” transgender Preet said. The violators were even informed about the locations of public toilets.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Kajal Mangalmuki said, “Everybody even accepts a criminal, a handicap…but nobody accepts us…we are happy that we have been made ambassadors for the country’s biggest programme, Swachh Bharat mission… people should know that we are not limited to ‘Badhai’ or prostitution or somebody who should be just treated like untouchables.” The Municipal Corporation issued 13 challans in the morning. The drive will continue for another fornight. Each transgender is getting Rs 500 as honorarium from MC under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drive. Panchkula MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said the basic idea is to deter people and bring the transgenders into the mainstream.

