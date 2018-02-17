Transcripts show how Dera sought payback from Haryana govt for poll boost

The transcripts show how BJP MLAs and MPs were continuously being reminded of dire consequences if the decision went against the Dera. The transcripts show how BJP MLAs and MPs were continuously being reminded of dire consequences if the decision went against the Dera.

TRANSCRIPTS OF intercepted calls between Dera Sacha Sauda leaders and followers as they gathered in Panchkula ahead of the August 25 rape case verdict against chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have revealed the ties between him and the Khattar government.

The transcripts form the bulk of the chargesheet in the Haryana Police’s case against Honeypreet for inciting violence on the day Ram Rahim was convicted of rape charges on August 25.

The transcripts show how BJP MLAs and MPs were continuously being reminded of dire consequences if the decision went against the Dera, as it was “they” who helped the BJP form the government.

Five days before the violence, on August 20 at 5.23 pm, one wing leader Ashok got a call from his “senior” who said, “Jo Ambala ke MLA mantri hain unke pass jana hai… Anil Vij ko chhod key ek to Aseem Goyal hai, aur kaun hai? (You need to visit the MLAs, Ministers of Ambala….Other than Anil Vij, one is Aseem Goyal and who is the other one?)

“Naib Saini hai, ek Sarvan hai teeno ke pass jana hai? (One is Naib Saini, one is Sarvan…Need to visit all three of them?)” Ashok replied

The other directed, “Inke pass 25-30 janey ekathe hoke jana hai agar alag alag do teams banani hai bana lo..aaj shaam ko aapan saareyan nu milna hai aur inko bolna hai… humne aapki madad ki hai… sangat aapke sath khadi hai aur aage bhi khadi rahegi…lekin hamara case solve karvao…sangat ne faisla kiya ki guru ji ko court mein nahi jaane denge…ab 25 tareek ko jo bhi faisla aaye…wo hamare haq mein aana chaeye aap CM se milo ja ke CM chahe PM se mile jis marzi se mile…aaj hi mil lo ja ke ya savare savare mil lo ja k hume batao CM sahab kya kehte hain…” (25-30 people gather and visit them after constituting two different teams… By evening, we ought to visit all of them and inform them that we have helped them… Followers have stood by you and will always stand with you… but you need to get our case solved… Followers have decided that they won’t let Guru ji go to the court…whatever the decision is on August 25, it should be in our favour. Either you meet the CM or CM may meet the PM… meet them today itself or in the morning and let us know what Chief Minister conveys.)

MLA Aseem Goyal told The Indian Express, “Yes, they came to me seeking help in the case, but I told them that it was court matter and I can’t do anything in this. The court’s verdict would be respected.”

“Unhone mujhe koi dhamkaya nahi…pyar se hi shanti se pucha tha….to kaise sarkar ko keh dun ki wo log kuch karenge agar faisla hit mein na aaye… (They didnt threaten me… spoke to me very politely…so how do I assume and tell the government that those people would do something if the decision goes against them),” he said.

A transcript from August 22 at 1.46 pm is a call from Subhash to a person who ordered: Aap Hisar wale MLA ke paas ja aao aur usko bolo ki Khattar ko bole ki aapko humne hi banaya hai…aap dekh lo jo bhi baat hai…varna hum jaane aap jaano ye baat un tak pohncha do.” (You visit the Hisar MLA and tell him to convey Khattar that it is we who made him…you see whatever the case is…else either we will see or he does…convey this to him)

On August 24, a call was received from Dera’s Political advisor Rampal to Ashok. Rampal immediately directed that meetings were necessary with all BJP MLAs as well as those who lost the election, to convey that they had failed to do this one thing for the Dera.

“Ambala district ke sabhi block bandon ko message kardo ki BJP ke jeete hue MLA ya haare hue unse milna hai or unko ye baat kehni hai ki jaa ke poori radak ke sath ki hamara ek hi kaam tha wo aapne kiya nahi hamara… (Pass on the message to all the members of various blocks in Ambala that you need to meet all the BJP’s victorious MLAs or those who lost. They may be told firmly that we had just one work, which had to be done by them and they haven’t done it),” Rampal directed.

Ashok was also asked to note down face expressions of the MLA and then give a report to him.

MLA Naib Singh Saini, whose name was also referred in the transcript, told The Indian Express, “Wo sab log jo yahan ekathe ho rahe the …aastha mein ekathe ho rahe the… Vaise bhi rajnatik party ke aadmi ke darvaze pe log dastak to dete hi hain… aur MLA ka darvaza sab logon ke liye hi khula hota hai…jis pe log apni baat rakhte hain… court ke matter mein hum interference nahi karte kabhi…(If the followers were gathering here…it was all because of faith and …even otherwise people always come to a political person with their demands…they keep forth their problems, but I never interfere in any matter related to the court.)”

