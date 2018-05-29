Trafficking case: Woman from Rohtak arrested by Bengal police

The West Bengal Police Monday arrested a woman from Rohtak in an alleged trafficking case of a 16-year-old girl.

This was fifth arrest in this case and police are probing whether the gang members are involved in trafficking girls to Haryana and Delhi from West Bengal for prostitution.

Investigation Officer of the case, Milan Dutta told The Indian Express that a case has been lodged in Lake Town Police Station in Kolkata based on the victim’s complaint on May 19. Dutta said that four persons were arrested from Kolkata. “Today we have arrested a 35-year-old woman, identified as Geeta Saroj from Rohtak. We have taken her transit remand to interrogate her further,” he added.

Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member BK Goel, volunteers of Delhi-based NGO Shakti Vahini and Haryana policemen were also present when a raid was conducted in Rohtak to arrest the accused.

Shakti Vahini spokesperson Rishi Kant said that the girls are brought to Haryana and Delhi on pretext of arranging a job as a domestic help. “The arrested woman originally hails from West Bengal but was living in Rohtak for the past few years,” said Kant.

