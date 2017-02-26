Tracking Hit-and-run cases: Speeding car kills 45-yr-old cyclist, hunt on to trace accused

Ram Milan who died in an accident in Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Source: Sahil Walia) Ram Milan who died in an accident in Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

A 45-year-old cyclist was killed in a road accident on the new link road between Panchkula and Hallomajra light point on Dakshin Marg Saturday. The incident occurred around 7.30 am when the victim, Ram Milan, a resident of Mauli Jagran, was on his way to join duty at phase-1 Industrial Area. The victim along with his brother-in-law Pirthu Ram were cycling when a speeding car allegedly hit Milan’s cycle and fled. According to sources, the relative somehow managed to save himself. Later, in his statement to police, Pirthu said that he along with the victim were coming out from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, on their cycles when the incident occurred.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

In the incident, the victim’s head hit on the road resulting in severe injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)-32 and doctors declared him brought dead. Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of PS Mauli Jagran, said the victim’s relative failed to note down the registration number of the car, which escaped towards Chandigarh. He said CCTV cameras, installed on both the sides of link road between Panchkula and Hallomajra light point, are being examined to get the details of the car.

The victim is survived by his wife and three children, who reside in Uttar Pradesh. The body is kept in the mortuary of hospital and a post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of victim’s family members on Sunday. A case was registered at Mauli Jagran police station.