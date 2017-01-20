Tower of Justice to come up in Gurugram

TOWER OF Justice will soon be built over seven acres in Haryana’s Gurugram district at a cost of about Rs 133 crore. It would be the largest judicial complex in north India, comprising 55 courtrooms with all modern facilities. The project would be completed in three years.

Districts and Sessions Judge, Gurugram, Harnam Singh Thakur, on Thursday said Justice AK Mittal and Justice Surya Kant Sharma of the Punjab and Haryana High Court would participate in the bhoomi pujan of the project on January 21. They would later lay the foundation stone of the new judicial complex in Sohna (Gurugram).

Thakur said the complex would have two centrally air-conditioned towers, with seven and eight storeys, respectively. Each floor would comprise 10 courts each and public facilities, meeting and conference halls would be there on the third floor. The complex would also have facilities of bank, post office, district Bar library, canteen, district attorney’s office and mediation room.

He further said that the buildings would be made disabled-friendly and plans for a multi-level parking lot were on the anvil. Also, separate rooms would be provided for investigating officers and for taking statements of inmates and doctors via video conference.

Thakur said 65,000 cases were pending in various courts of Gurugram at present. Of these, about 20,000 cases are related to Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (dishonour of cheque).